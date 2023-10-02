The Miami Marlins are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the first game of the three-game National League Wild Card series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins were on the outside looking in last week, but they were able to end the season winning six of their last 10 games, and edging out the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks. Miami is the fifth seed in the playoffs, which means this Wild Card series will be played on the road. Luckily for them, it is familiar territory in Philadelphia. Luis Arraez won the batting title after finishing the season with a .354 batting average. His OPS was also tops on the team at .861. Jorge Soler finished with the 12th most home runs on the season with 36. Jake Burger's 34 home runs were 15th most in the MLB. Jesus Luzardo was the workhorse for the Marlins. He made 32 starts, and struck out 208 batters in 178 2/3 innings.

The Phillies started the season off slow, but they were able to get it together and win the top Wild Card spot. They won that spot by six games, and they ended the season winning seven of the last 10 games. Philadelphia will host this series, and they need it. At home this season, the Phillies were 49-32, so they are very comfortable in Philadelphia. The Phillies had six players with 20+ home runs this season. Kyle Schwarber led the team with 47 home runs on the year. Nick Castellanos was the RBI leader with 106, though. On the mound, the Phillies had a team 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and a 9.1 K/9.

Jesus Luzard will faced off against Zack Wheeler for game one of this series.

Here are the Marlins-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Phillies Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-150)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Phillies

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Luzardo was a workhorse this season. He made two starts against the Phillies this season, and he won both of them. In those starts, Luzardo threw 12 1/3 innings, allowed 12 hits, struck out 14, and allowed five earned runs. Both of his starts were quality, and the Marlins won by over one run in both games. Luzardo should be able to keep that going. If he can go deeper into this game, and hold the Phillies to just a couple of runs, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Miami was able to win the season series against the Marlins 7-6. Miami hit .267 as a team with a .448 slugging percentage, and 55 runs scored in the 13 games played. They have been able to hit the ball well, and with a lot of power in the season series. If they can continue to be good offensively, the Marlins will cover the spread. The matchup will not be easy, but Miami be able to put some hits together and score a few runs off Wheeler.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Wheeler had a great season for the Phillies. He threw 192 innings, struck out 212 batters, allowed an oBA of .229, and he was 13-6 on the season. He was able to dominate the Marlins this season, as well. Wheeler made three starts against Miami this season, and he threw six innings in each of the starts. Every start was quality, and there is no reason this game should be any different, especially at home. If Wheeler can continue to pitch well, and go deep into this game, the Phillies will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is back in the playoffs after a World Series run, and it would not be surprising to see another deep run. It all starts with this game one. This game is going to be close, though. The pitching matchup is going to be very fun to watch, and pitching is key in the playoffs. I think the Marlins will cover the spread as the underdogs. Luzardo should be able to keep the Marlins within a run.

Final Marlins-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-150), Under 7.5 (-104)