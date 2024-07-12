Carson Spiers heads to the mound for the Cincinnati Reds as they host the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Reds prediction and pick.

Marlins-Reds Projected Starters

Yonny Chirinos vs. Carson Spiers

Yonny Chirinos (0-0) with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Chirinos went five innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would surrender three runs but take a no-decision as the Marlins beat the White Sox,

2024 Road Splits: Chririnos has made two starts on the road this year, going a total of 9.1 innings. He has a 3.86 ERA and a .308 opponent batting average.

Carson Spiers (2-2) with a 3.64 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Spiers went 4.2 innings, giving up eight hits, two walks, and three home runs. He would surrender four runs and take the loss to the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Spiers has made two starts at home with six total appearances. He is 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA and a .284 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Reds Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +146

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSFL/BSOH

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. Bryan De La Cruz leads the way. He is hitting .241 this year with a .290 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Jazz Chisholm has also been solid this year. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. Chisholm has 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 39 times. Rounding out the top bats is Josh Bell. He is hitting .227 on the year with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. He has scored 31 times in the year.

It has been a struggle over the last week for the Marlins. They are hitting just .213 in the last week with 22 runs scored. Jesus Sanchez has been solid. He is hitting .250 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Dane Myers has also been good. He is hitting .429 over the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. Myers has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Vidal Brujan has scored a bunch of runs in the last week. While he is hitting just .188 he is getting on base at a .381 rate. Brujan has two RBIs and six runs scored over the last week.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 46 times. Stealing bases is a specialty of Elly De La Cruz. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. De La Cruz has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. He has stolen 45 bases this year while scoring 62 times. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Jonathan India. He is hitting .269 this year with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. Further, he has stolen eight bases and scored 44 times.

Spencer Steer has also been productive at the plate as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .250 with a .400 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored. Tyler Stephenson also comes in hot. He is hitting .304 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored. Jonathan India is continuing his solid year. He is hitting .240 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored. The Reds are hitting .251 in the last week with a .307 on-base percentage. They have 12 home runs and have scored 39 times in the last seven games.

Current members of the Reds have nine career at-bats against Yonny Chirinos. Austin Wynns has the most experience. He is one for six against Chirinos. Jake Fraley is the only other member of the Reds to get on base against Chirinos, going 0-1 with a walk.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher in this match-up has been great as of late. Still, the Marlins are struggling at the plate, while the Reds are hitting much better. They have also been the better offense as a whole on the year. That will be enough to take them to the win.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-174)