The Miami Marlins hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Marlins-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marlins-Twins Projected Starters

Ryan Weathers vs. Bailey Ober

Ryan Weathers (3-6) with a 3.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 75.1 innings pitched, 72K/20BB, .239 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Loss, 4.1 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 41.2 innings pitched, 27K/11BB, .193 oBA

Bailey Ober (12-7) with a 3.84 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 168.2 innings pitched, 180K/41BB, .201 oBA

Last Start: at Cleveland Guardians: No Decision, 7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 4.07 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 innings pitched, 81K/21BB, .207 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Twins Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +200

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Weathers is having a good season, and a lot of that is thanks to his play on the road. Weathers is much better when he pitches away from Miami, and that is the case for this game, as well. Weathers has dominated on the road. His ERA is just over 2.00, his WHIP is under 1.00, and he does not allow a lot of hits. The Marlins have a chance to ruin the Twins' playoff hopes, and that can start with Ryan Weathers on Tuesday night.

Miami needs to take advantage of a struggling Twins team. Minnesota has lost seven of their last 10 games, and they sit just one game out of the AL Wild Card race. In their last 10 games, the Twins are batting just .213. Along with that, the Twins have just a .570 OPS, and they have scored just 35 runs. When the Twins score under four runs in a game this season, they are 13-54. If Weathers can have a good start against a struggling team, the Marlins will win.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have Bailey Ober on the mound, and he is having a great season. Ober is pitching even better in September. This month, Ober has thrown 26.2 innings, and he has allowed just 12 hits. Along with that, Ober has struck out 33, walked five, and he has a 2.70 ERA. Ober should be able to have another good start as the Marlins are not the best offensive team. As long as Ober keeps throwing the ball as he is, the Twins will win.

The Marlins do not hit for a high average, but they have an even lower slugging percentage. On top of that, the Marlins do not hit the ball hard at all. They are in the bottom 10 in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. The Marlins also have the highest chase rate in the MLB. Ober should not have any problems beating the Marlins in this game.

Final Marlins-Twins Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup, considering all stats, is actually pretty good in this game. However, the Twins need to have a good final week of the season, and that starts with Ober. I think Ober will have the game the Twins need him to have. I will take Minnesota to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-113)