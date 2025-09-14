After Georgia football eked out a wild 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee, fans, analysts, and players alike have not stopped talking about one man: Gunner Stockton.

Stockton's own teammate, defensive back KJ Bolden, didn’t hold back about what he saw in his QB, via DawgNation's Jeff Sentell on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s a Dawg,” Bolden said, summing up what he learned about Stockton in one simple sentence.

KJ Bolden on what he learned about Gunner Stockton today. "He's a Dawg." pic.twitter.com/snXjRmGR1S — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) September 13, 2025

Bolden’s statement comes after Stockton put on a clutch performance in his first SEC road start. Against Tennessee, Stockton completed 23-of-31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing score and no interceptions. He also delivered a fourth-down touchdown pass to London Humphreys to tie the game late, then hit the 2-point conversion to send it into overtime.

What impressed Bolden, and the rest of the Bulldogs, was Stockton’s poise. Under pressure from a fired-up Tennessee crowd, he stayed calm. He absorbed three sacks and still made plays when it mattered most. “He’s a Dawg” isn’t just wordplay from Bolden; it’s praise for toughness, leadership, and making a difference when everything is riding on him.

Bolden himself made plays, too. He recorded seven tackles, including three solo stops, and grabbed an interception off Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar that swung momentum back to Georgia in the fourth quarter. All that came despite the Vols piling up yards and pushing the Bulldogs to their limits. Tennessee’s offense got off to a fast start, and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II torched the Georgia secondary for three touchdowns and 177 yards.

The win extended Georgia’s domination over Tennessee to nine straight victories in the rivalry and sparked even more talk about how far Stockton can carry this team. Bolden’s trust in Stockton, especially after that finish, suggests the locker room believes in its new leader.

It's not just his teammates who are beginning to believe the hype. Even social media is full of appreciation for the Bulldogs' QB. In fact, RG3 endorsed Stockton for the Heisman list this week.

If Stockton keeps delivering and Georgia keeps stepping up in close games, this season has national title potential. Bolden’s comment, brief as it was, may end up being remembered as the moment everyone saw Stockton not just as a talented quarterback, but as their quarterback.