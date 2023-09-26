Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has revealed where his love for cinema came from.

Speaking to GQ in a new profile interview, Scorsese says that his love of cinema stemmed from his asthma and loneliness. As a young boy, “watching films came out of a necessity from the illness of asthma. And it came out of a loneliness, which I still have.”

That love of cinema has carried onto present day. Scorsese as a great appreciation for films of the past, and his adoration is made clear with every Marvel comment he makes.

Martin Scorsese is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time. To date, he has directed 25 feature films (26 on the way). His career began with Who's That Knocking at My Door. In 1973, he directed Mean Streets, which set him on the path his career took. Scorsese has directed a number of classic crime films post-Mean Streets including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, and The Departed.

Coming up, Scorsese will release Killers of the Flower Moon on October 20. The joint Apple and Paramount film features the tenth collaboration between the director and Robert De Niro. This will also mark the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Killers of the Flower Moon follows the string of murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s. This occurs after oil is discovered on tribal land. DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, De Niro as William Hale, and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart. Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and recent Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser star in the film as well.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.