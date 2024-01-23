The Oscars knew they couldn't leave these two films out of contention

Marvel has reason to celebrate as the 2024 Academy Awards nominations are announced, with two of its blockbuster films receiving nods, CBR reports. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film, following in the footsteps of its predecessor “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the same category in 2019. The animated film faces competition from other nominees like “The Boy and the Heron,” “Robot Dreams,” “Elemental,” and “Nimona.”

In addition to the animated feature nod, Marvel's highly successful film from 2023, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects. This marks the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and continues the franchise's streak of receiving nominations in this category. The previous two films in the series, “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), also received nominations but did not secure a win.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has garnered critical acclaim with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 94% audience score, making it one of the best-reviewed mainstream movies of 2023 and one of the most critically acclaimed animated films of all time. Given the success of its predecessor, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, expectations are high for a repeat performance. The only real competition it might have is against the Super Mario Bros. film.

While Marvel fans anticipate the outcome at the Oscars, the studio's dual nominations showcase its diverse success in both animated and visual effects categories, highlighting the continued impact of superhero films in the cinematic landscape.