The upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Vision Quest, a spin-off of WandaVision, will bring back one of the antagonists from Iron Man, the first MCU movie.

Deadline reports that Faran Tahir, who played Raza, the leader of the 10 Rings organization, will star in Vision Quest. Raza is one of the people who captured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), which resulted in him becoming Iron Man.

The 10 Rings have been reintroduced in the MCU recently. In Shang-Chi, the title hero is forced to take on the real leader of the 10 Rings, his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung).

How Raza fits into Vision Quest is unclear. Deadline notes that details about the series are still being kept under wraps. Vision and Iron Man are connected, as Vision started as Tony Stark's AI assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S.

Outside of his Marvel role, Tahir has starred in Star Trek, Elysium, and Escape Plan. He has also had roles in several TV series, including The West Wing, 24m Grey's Anatomy, Dallas, Criminal Minds, Once Upon a Time, 12 Monkeys, and MacGyver.

What is Vision Quest about?

Vision Quest will follow Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of WandaVision. Deadline notes that Vision Quest may follow the title character as he “tries to regain his memory and humanity.”

He was last seen in WandaVision. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has created a reality where Vision is still alive after the events of Infinity War.

Toward the end of the series, the reality is broken, and a white version of Vision takes on the one MCU fans know. Vision then gets his memories back, and the other one flees the scene.

He has not been seen in the MCU since. Vision Quest will be the first time Marvel fans have seen the character in years. Perhaps he will finally be reunited with Wanda after all of these years.

Vision Quest is a part of Phase Six of the MCU. Terry Matalas is the showrunner of the upcoming series. He is best known for being an executive producer of Star Trek: Picard.

There is still some time before it comes out. Agatha All Along was the last MCU Disney+ series to come out and was also a spin-off of WandaVision.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is up next and will premiere on January 29, 2025. Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart will follow and close out Phase Five of the MCU on the small screen. In Phase Six of the MCU, Disney+ will premiere series such as Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man.