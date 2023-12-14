Ewan McGregor sports an iconic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on occasion with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

At least we know that Ewan McGregor supports his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Even if it means wearing a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World shirt.

A Scott Pilgrim-inspired wardrobe

Speaking to People, Winstead revealed that McGregor will break out a Ramona Flowers-themed shirt.

“He has this shirt that he'll break out every now and then and just wear that always makes me smile and laugh, which has a photo of me as Ramona Flowers and it says, ‘I'm in lesbians with her,'” she revealed.

She added, “Sometimes when we're out and about, he'll take off his sweater and that's the shirt he's wearing. It makes me so happy.”

This shirt is a nod to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. At one point in the film, the titular character, played by Michael Cera, thinks that the “L-word” is “lesbians.” Later in the film, he tells Winstead's Ramona Flowers, “I'm in lesbians with you.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead got her big break by starring in Passions for NBC. She'd also have notable roles in Wolf Lake, Final Destination 3, Death Proof, and Black Christmas. In 2010, she starred in Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as Ramona Flowers, Scott's love interest.

This year, Winstead reprised the role in the Netflix anime, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. She starred in all eight episodes of the anime.

Since then, Winstead has starred in Swiss Army Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Gemini Man, and Birds of Prey (which McGregor also starred in).

She has also joined the Star Wars universe like her husband, Ewan McGregor. He played the iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy and is synonymous with those films. She joined Ahsoka as Hera Syndulla.