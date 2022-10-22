Terrapins’ strategic Taulia Tagovailoa move could reveal Week 8 status

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field last weekend with an apparent knee injury in a win over Indiana. It was a scary scene, but it appears the signal-caller is just fine.

Per Matt Fortuna, the Terrapins have listed Tagovialoa as their starting QB for Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern.

“For whatever it is worth, Maryland lists Taulia Tagovailoa as its starting QB for today’s game vs. Northwestern. Tagovailoa has been a gametime decision all week after aggravating an MCL sprain in his right knee his last time out at Indiana.”

As mentioned, the Maryland football star has been dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Clearly, the injury isn’t serious considering Tagovailoa is on track to get right back out there.

The junior from Hawaii is in the midst of a fantastic season for the Terrapins, throwing for 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five picks. He’s completed 72.5% of his passes as well. Maryland sits at 5-2 on the season.

Tagovailoa playing on Saturday is definitely something to keep an eye on considering the knee issue. It’s hard to imagine it healed up that quickly, but we’ll see what happens. It would not be a surprise to see him wear a knee brace again.

Maryland football backup Billy Edwards did a nice job when he stepped in last Saturday, leading a 72-yard drive downfield before a three-yard rushing touchdown that put ahead the Terrapins for good.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET in College Park. Northwestern is 1-6 so far.