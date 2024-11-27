ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Penn State looks towards the playoffs, but first, they must face Maryland. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Maryland-Penn State prediction and pick.

Maryland-Penn State Last Game – Matchup History

Maryland comes into the game sitting at 4-7 on the year, and just 1-7 in conference play this year. After beating USC they have now lost four straight games. Last time out, they fell to Iowa 29-13. Meanwhile, Penn State comes into the game sitting at 10-1 on the year. They are coming in off four straight wins after a loss to Ohio State. They did struggle last time out but would beat Minnesota 26-25. Penn State can still make the Big Ten title game with a win combined with an Ohio State loss.

Overall Series: Maryland has won just three times over Penn State in 47 chances. They also do have one tie. Maryland's last win against Penn State was in 2020, when they took a 35-19 victory on the road. Penn State has won three straight, including a 51-15 win last year.

Here are the Maryland-Penn State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Penn State Odds

Maryland: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Penn State: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland had been led by Billy Edwards Jr at quarterback. He has completed 273 of 420 passes this year for 2,281 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also thrown nine interceptions while being sacked 17 times. Still, he was injured in his last game and could miss this one. That would place MJ Morris in at quarterback. Morris has completed 22 of 37 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns but does have two interceptions this year. Morris also has a rushing touchdown.

The top target this year has been Tai Felton. Felton has 92 receptions for 1,097 yards with nine touchdowns. Further, Kaden Prather has 55 receptions for 599 yards on the year plus three scores. Octavian Smith Jr. has brought in 30 receptions for 315 yards and two scores this year. Also, tight end Dylan Wade has 27 catches for 357 yards and two scores. Still, the focus of the offense is Roman Hemby. Hemby has 37 receptions for 253 yards and a score. Meanwhile, he has run for 543 yards and six scores.

Maryland is 91st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 78th in opponent yards per game. They are also 47th against the run, but sit 106th against the pass. Caleb Wheatland has been solid for Maryland. He has four sacks while sitting third on the team in tackles. Further, he has broken up two passes. Meanwhile, Jalen Husky has a pass breakup and three interceptions on the year.

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Allar has led the way for the Penn State offense this year. He has completed 187 of 259 passes this year for 2,497 yards. He has 17 touchdown passes this year while throwing just five interceptions. Allar has been sacked just 11 times this year as well. He has run pretty well this year. Allar has 202 rushing yards and four scores.

Tyler Warren has led the way in the receiving game. Warren has 75 receptions this year for 910 yards. He has also scored five touchdowns this year. Harrison Wallace III has also been solid this year. He has 35 receptions for 579 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Still, major production on this team comes from the backfield. Kaytron Allen has run 146 times for 664 yards and five touchdowns. He has also brought in 104 yards receiving and two scores. Nicholas Singleton has run for 646 yards and four touchdowns. He also has brought in 30 receptions for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.

The Penn State defense has been great this year. They are fifth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game. They are seven against the rush while sitting 11th against the pass this year. Jaylen Reed has led the defense. He leads the team with 70 tackles while having 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two passes defended, and three interceptions. Further, Abdul Carter is fourth on the team in tackles, while having eight sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Final Maryland-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Penn State has its eyes on the playoffs and seeding. With the struggles last week, they could snag a home game with a dominating win in this one, assuming they do not make it to the Big Ten Title game. Penn State is just 5-6 against the spread but has covered three of the last four times when a favorite. Maryland is 4-7 against the spread, and have covered just once in their last four. With the Maryland offensive struggles, take Penn State in this one.

Final Maryland-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -24.5 (-110)