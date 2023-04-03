A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Brooks Koepka looks to be in great form ahead of the 2023 Masters Tournament. When he tees off at the Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, Koepka will be carrying with him the momentum from his Orlando win in the 2023 season of LIV GOLF.

“It gives me chills to think about the capabilities [I have] do when I’m healthy and everything going into next week, it’s good to see,” Brooks Koepka said after taking down the competition in Florida, per Evin Priest of Golf Digest.

Keopka has battled lower-body injuries in the past few years, which hindered his ability to seriously compete for titles. Now that he’s seemingly healthy, though, Brooks Koepka wants everyone to know that he’s ready to start dominating again, and what could be a bigger time to further amplify that announcement than taking the Green Jacket by winning the Masters Tournament?

Koepka has four titles in Grand Slam events, having won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and the US Open in 2017 and 2018. At the Masters Tournament, the best finish he’s had there was a T-2 back in 2019.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In any case, Koepka is definitely one of the top players to watch out for in the coming major event, especially with the narrative of PGA TOUR vs LIV GOLF in the background.

Koepka shot a 15-under 198 to win the LIV Golf Invitational Orlando by a stroke over Sebastian Munoz. Patrick Reed and Dean Burmester tied for third place.

The last time Brooks Koepka appeared in a major event, he got cut at The 2022 Open Championship.