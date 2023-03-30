James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Brooks Koepka has downplayed the potential for drama at the upcoming Masters in the lead-up to the most prestigious tournament in golf.

The tournament at Augusta, set to kick off next Thursday, will bring together the stars who defected to the LIV Tour, like Koepka, and those who remained with the PGA. Invariably, the potential for clashes between players who clearly have vastly different views about the development of LIV golf has been a hot topic.

However, according to Koepka, there are no issues between he and his fellow LIV colleagues, and their PGA counterparts.

When asked about the situation, Brooks Koepka said of Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour players, “We see each other quite a bit. I was talking with Rory for probably about 30 minutes just about the ball and all the other stuff that’s going on. No one is angry at anybody from what I’ve seen.”

Other players have, for the most part, echoed those sentiments, with Bubba Watson suggesting it’s “only awkward in the media.” However, former Masters champion and current LIV player Patrick Reed did suggest that he would “of course” like for LIV players to be up the top in order to bring greater credibility to the breakaway tour.

Regardless, it adds another layer of intrigue to a tournament which already has plenty on an annual basis. Players on the LIV Tour are competitors against others on the LIV Tour, and the same goes for those who remained on the PGA Tour, but there is an undeniable reality that comparisons between the strengths of the two tours will endure.

There may not be any tangible animosity between players at Augusta, but for fans and media alike, the performance of players from each tour will certainly be a talking point at both this and future Masters tournaments.