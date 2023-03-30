Brooks Koepka has yet to win the Masters Tournament in his career, but the four-time majors champion will get another crack at it in Augusta next week.

Brooks Koepka is part of a contingent of LIV Golf pros who will look to score a huge win not only for themselves but for the Saudi-backed Tour at the Masters. Although he did not directly say that a win at the Masters Tournament by someone from LIV Golf will be a major win for the PGA Tour’s chief rival, Brooks Koepka says that such a victory will be extremely beneficial for anyone or any entity related to the winning player.

“If you win a major, that‘s a pretty damn good statement,” Brooks Koepka said (h/t Fox Sports). “Look, anytime you win the Masters, it‘s going to be a big boost off the golf course for you. I don’t care who you are, Koepka added.“That would be a massive, massive boost for any team, player, individual, whatever, it doesn‘t matter what it is, it’s going to be a big boost.”

Brooks Koepka decided to leave the PGA TOUR and take his talents to the controversial LIV Golf in June 2022. The last time he participated in a PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament was in July of that year when he missed the cut at The 2023 Open Championship.

The 32-year-old Brooks Koepka has only The Open Championship and the Masters Tournament to win to complete a career grand slam. He won the PGA Championship twice in 2019 and 2019 and the US Open two times as well in 2017 and 2018.