The Round 1 and 2 threesomes and tee times for The 2023 Masters have been released, including those featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy.

Other than Tiger’s presence, the loudest storyline entering the week was how the LIV players would interact with PGA Tour members amid the ongoing tension between the two tours — on and off the course. And while we didn’t get any particularly spicy pairings (i.e. Tiger/Phil, Tiger/Bryson DeChambeau, Rory/Phil, Rory/Patrick Reed), there are a handful of threesomes that will feature both LIV and PGA Tour players.

88 players are in the field for the 87th Masters at Augusta National. Let’s run through a few notable groupings, beginning with the honorary starting trio of Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala (Thu.: 9:24 a.m / Fri.: 12:36 p.m.)

Former Masters champ Reed — an outspoken troller of the PGA Tour — will play with Theegala, one of the most exciting young players in golf making his Augusta debut.

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele (10:18 a.m. / 1:24 p.m.)

The five-time champion will play with the world No. 7 (Hovland) and No. 9 (Schauffele), both of whom are seeking their first major triumph.

"I didn't know if I was gonna play again… For some reason everything came together, I kind of pushed through a little bit. I was able to make the title, which was nice… I don't know how many more I have in me." —Tiger Woodspic.twitter.com/9DWDqOFX04 — Golf On ClutchPoints (@GolfByCP) April 4, 2023

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama (10:30 a.m. / 1:36 p.m.)

The 2013 green jacket winner (Scott), a betting favorite (Cantlay), and the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner (Kitayama).

Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (12:24 p.m. / 9:12 a.m.)

Mickelson, a three-time tourney champ, will be making his first Masters appearance since 2021. The 52-year-old skipped last year’s edition amid fallout from his controversial comments on LIV.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young (10:42 a.m. / 1:48 p.m.)

Two popular picks and the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year (Young). All three can win it.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im (10:54 a.m. / 2:00 p.m.)

The 2021 Masters champ (Matsuyama) and two threats to win. Everybody is eager to see how Smith fares. He won the 2022 Open Championship and earned the No. 1 ranking before defecting to LIV.

Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose (1:12 p.m. / 10:06 a.m.)

LIV members have admitted that their players’ showing in this Masters will be a referendum on the respectability of their tour. LIV CEO Greg Norman said he wants his players storming the 18th green if they have a player in contention on Sunday. DJ, the 2020 Masters champ, could be their best hope. Conners, meanwhile, is coming off a win at the Valero Texas Open last week.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris (1:24 p.m. / 10:18 a.m.)

The 2022 U.S. Open champ (Fitzpatrick), a two-time major winner (Morikawa), and one of the top young players in the world seeking his first major (Zalatoris).

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (a) (1:36 p.m. / 10:30 a.m.)

The World No. 1 and defending champ (Scheffler), as is tradition, will play with a top-ranked amateur. The ascendant Homa, a six-time Tour winner, may finally be ready to break through on the biggest stage. Unfortunately, they’ll be no walk-and-talks on the telecast.

Defending champ Scottie Scheffler already has No. 16 down #themasters pic.twitter.com/8aCllyohN9 — Golf On ClutchPoints (@GolfByCP) April 3, 2023

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Sam Burns (1:48 p.m. / 10:42 a.m.)

Rory begins his latest attempt at the career grand slam alongside one of the game’s brightest youngsters making his Masters debut (Kim) and a top-1o player in Burns, who impressively won the WGC-Match Play tournament two weeks ago.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, and Fred Couples skip the pond on No. 16. A classic #themasters tradition. Tiger, Rory, and Fred go in the water, while Tom skips the pond entirely. pic.twitter.com/eon5cnO1Nw — Golf On ClutchPoints (@GolfByCP) April 3, 2023

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau (2 p.m. / 10:54 a.m.)

The 2015 Masters champ looks to win his first major since 2017. Fleetwood and Finau are amongst the most talented dudes in the game and should sniff contention.

