Matt LaFleur is the head coach for the Green Bay Packers. He started coaching with Saginaw Valley State in 2003, an NCAA Division II school. Five years later, he was an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans. His rapid growth from an offensive assistant at Division II to a job in the NFL shows how great he is as a coach. He made stops in Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Tennessee.

In 2019, the Packers made him their head coach, and he has held the role ever since, which has helped LaFleur amass a net worth of $7 million. He led the team to the NFC Championship Game but lost to the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first two seasons. LaFleur's wife has been by his side since the beginning, as the couple met in college. Matt LaFleur's wife is BreAnne Maak.

Matt LaFleur's wife BreAnne Maak

The couple met in college and were dating for years, and they finally tied the knot in 2010. BreAnne was successful in her field of work but made a change to help Matt reach his goals.

Packers fans are thankful she has been integral to Matt achieving his dream of being an NFL head coach. Since Matt and BreAnne are well-known in the football community, let's learn about BreAnne Maak's life outside Matt LaFleur.

BreAnne Maak's background

BreAnne was born on July 2, 1983. She was raised by her parents, Maak Wener and Jane Marie Maak, in Michigan. She was a graduate of Marcellus High School and attended Central Michigan, earning a degree in physical therapy.

After graduation, BreAnne worked for a pharmaceutical company in Ohio. When Matt was offered a coaching job at Northern Michigan, she quit and went with him to Michigan.

BreAnne has had two kids with her husband, named Luke and Ty. Luke was born in June 2011 and Ty was born in August 2013.

Matt LaFleur, BreAnne Maak's relationship

New #Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his family have entered Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/8BULMusnBK — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) January 9, 2019

The couple met in 2004 when they were students at Central Michigan. BreAnne was studying physical therapy while Matt was studying physical education.

The day they met was an interesting encounter, as he made a bad first impression. She maintained that she was doing a drill of some sort, and Matt yelled at her. Matt has said that he doesn't remember the incident, but regardless, they eventually fell in love and began dating.

Matt LaFleur and BreAnne Maak's family

LaFleur comes from a sporting family, as both his mother and father were involved in sports. His father, Denny, was a linebacker for Central Michigan, and his mother, Kristi, was a cheerleader. They both worked as physical education teachers and coaches at Mount Pleasant High School until their retirement in 2015.

Matt's younger brother Mike is also a coach in the NFL. He currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams under Matt's former colleague, Sean McVay.

Matt's parents are a big inspiration for him from both a coaching and teaching perspective. Matt was also a physical education teacher before taking on a bigger coaching job. He was a substitute teacher while working as a graduate assistant at Saginaw Valley State. A job at Central Michigan as a graduate assistant made him pivot from a life of being a teacher.

As for BreAnne, her first cousin is Dustin Perry, who is the head of strength and conditioning for the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no doubt that Matt LaFleur and BreAnne Maak are surrounded by great people in LaFleur's pursuit of winning a Super Bowl. He has made plenty of stops in his coaching career, but a championship is the one thing that has eluded him. With the support of BreAnne behind him, LaFleur can accomplish anything.

This is all we know about Matt LaFleur's wife, BreAnne Maak.