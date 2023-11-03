The late Friends star Matthew Perry planned on making a biopic about himself prior to his death and wanted Zac Efron to play him.

A Matthew Perry biopic?

Athenna Crosby, the woman who was photographed having lunch with Perry the day before his death, spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Perry was reportedly looking ahead — and he was working on a biopic about himself.

“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life,” Crosby revealed. “And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.

“He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do,” she added.

17 Again is the film that Crosby is referencing that starred Perry and Efron.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28. He was found in his hot tub by his assistant hours after retuning from playing pickle ball. The Friends cast issued a statement to remember their late co-star.

While primarily known for playing Chandler on Friends, Perry had a long career. He did play Chandler from 1994-2004 and appeared in 236 episodes. In 2021, Perry appeared with his Friends co-stars for the HBO Max reunion special. Perry also appeared in The Good Wife from 2012-2013 and starred in films including The Whole Nine Yards. His last film credit was the aforementioned 17 Again with Efron.