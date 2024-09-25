After leading UNLV football to a perfect 3-0 record, quarterback Matthew Sluka shockingly announced that he was leaving the team. The predominant reason is UNLV not coming through on promised NIL funds.

Sluka was reportedly verbally promised $100,000 by an UNLV assistant coach to transfer there, the quarterback's NIL representation Marcus Cromartie told ESPN's Pete Thamel. But once he enrolled, that promise never came through.

UNLV reportedly offered $3,000 a month over a four month period. However, that was $$88,000 less than the original agreement. Sluka did receive a $3,000 re-location stipend to transfer. But other than that, the quarterback hasn't been paid.

Cromartie said that Sluka never asked for more money, even with UNLV being undefeated. But the fact that the Rebels never paid what was promised up front made Sluka's decision for him. Even the quarterback's father was confused on how the whole ordeal played out, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“We have no idea what the hell happened,” Bob Sluka said.

After transferring over from Holy Cross, Matthew Sluka ended up playing three games for UNLV football. Alongside the undefeated record, he racked up 318 passing yards with six touchdown passes and an interception. The Rebels' 23-20 victory over Kansas earned them 53 AP Poll votes.

While UNLV football was putting together a potentially historic season, their game plan has taken a massive hit. If Sluka would've received his promised $100,000 guarantee, perhaps this wouldn't be an issue and the Rebels would be plotting their undefeated streak. But in this new world of college football, cash pays. UNLV ran dry at the table and ended up in the red, losing their starting quarterback in the process.

His three game stint with UNLV should put Sluka on the map for plenty of teams across the country. While fit will be an important part of his transfer decision, Sluka is also clearly trying to get the bag.