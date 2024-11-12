Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams entered Monday Night Football on a three-game winning streak. Los Angeles turned a 1-4 start around to reach .500 once again. However, they failed to continue the streak. The Dolphins defeated the Rams on Monday Night Football to snap a three-game losing streak of their own.

Stafford turned in an alright performance against Miami on Monday. He threw the ball nearly 50 times but completed around 70% of his passes. However, he threw an interception off a tipped pass. And he failed to throw a touchdown in the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins.

After the game, Stafford spoke about a potential silver lining in the loss. His Rams have a short week ahead of them as they retake the field this coming Sunday. Los Angeles is set to take on the New England Patriots in New England at 1 PM Eastern Time.

“I kinda love (having a short week),” the Rams signal-caller said, via the team's social media account. “Obviously, I don't enjoy losing football games. So let's get back out there as soon as we can and try to win one.”

Rams, Matthew Stafford fall to Dolphins in primetime

Matthew Stafford and the Rams received a bad omen when their first offensive play lost them 10 yards. Things did not get any better, as Los Angeles saw their first five possessions result in either a punt or a turnover, including the tipped interception in the first quarter.

The Rams did find some momentum near the end of the half. Stafford was able to move the ball down the field with some efficiency. The drive ended in a field goal. But had momentum, and were able to get another field goal before halftime. The Rams went into the locker room trailing by only four points.

The Dolphins pulled away a bit in the third quarter. Miami received a huge touchdown catch from Tyreek Hill from one yard out to make it an 11-point game. Los Angeles pushed to get into the endzone, but could not find paydirt. The Rams and Dolphins traded field goals in the fourth quarter. And in the end, Miami held on for a 23-15 victory.

The Rams have fallen below .500 once again. However, their season is not over by a long shot. A win over the Patriots in Week 11 restores their .500 record and puts the train back on the tracks. It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds for Los Angeles, in any event.