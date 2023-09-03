No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done in their first game of the 2023 college football season, as they demolished the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington Saturday, 23-3. Despite a win right out of the gate, some feel that Ohio State football did not play as well as it should have been, particularly starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who had a lukewarm performance under center.

McCord passed for 239 yards against the Hoosiers but was just 20 of 33 with zero touchdowns while also getting intercepted once. It was far from the kind of performance Ohio State fans got used to seeing in previous seasons from the school's starting quarterbacks when the team still was run under center by the likes of CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, and Dwayne Haskins.

For Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, McCord has some more work to do, though, he expressed some optimism about the quarterback following the win over the Hoosiers.

“I thought he had some really good moments. There's a lot to learn from, a lot to grow on. We got the first W and that's the point,” Day said of McCord in a postgame interview with CBS (h/t Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors).

McCord won the starting quarterback role for the Buckeyes over freshman Devin Brown, but his performance against Indiana didn't seem enough to quell questions about whether Day made the right decision to name him the starter. For what it's worth, Brown also saw minimal action in the Indiana game, going 1 of 3 for a net of negative two passing yards.