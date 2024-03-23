The 2024 NBA MVP conversation is coming down to the wire. Nikola Jokic is currently the favorite, Michael C. Wright writes for NBA.com. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are tied for third.
Doncic was ignored to an extent in the NBA MVP discussion early in the season. He is unquestionably in the MVP race now, however. And as Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said earlier in the season, MVPs are won in the second-half of the year.
“I don't think you're gonna win the MVP in October, November, or December,” Kidd said in February. “I think it's more likely you win it in February, March, April, I think he's (Luka) put himself in a great position to win the MVP.”
So can Luka surpass the superstars ahead of him in the MVP race?
Is winning the solution?
The primary argument against Luka earlier in the year was that Dallas was not among the top teams in the Western Conference. Joel Embiid was the front-runner before he got injured, and Philadelphia was near the top of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Jokic's Denver Nuggets and Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder are currently fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The Mavs are rolling right now, though. Dallas' recent hot stretch has led to them moving into the No. 6 spot in the West. They are just a few games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 5 and No. 4 spots as well.
If the Mavs continue to climb the standings, the winning argument against Doncic becomes a lot less relevant. Luka has been the driving force behind Dallas' resurgence, and that is valuable to say the least.
So if the Mavericks can finish within the top six spots of the West and clinch a playoff spot, the argument will be more of a statistical one. Sure, Denver and Oklahoma City are ahead of the Mavs in the standings. But Luka's impact on winning cannot be ignored.
If you look at the statistics, Doncic is the clear MVP. Doncic holds a substantial lead in points per game with a mark of 34.1. Gilgeous-Alexander is second with 30.8 per outing.
Doncic also leads the Mavericks in assists and is third overall in the NBA with his 9.8 per game. Only Trae Young (10.8) and Tyrese Haliburton (11.2) are ahead of him.
Doncic is Dallas' point guard and he is still 17th overall in rebounds per game with a mark of 9.0.
Despite a high-usage rate, Doncic has remained consistent and efficient. In fact, he only trails Jokic in individual player efficiency.
Will Luka Doncic be able to surpass Nikola Jokic?
Shai Gilegous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo are currently battling this same question. Jokic is the player to beat in the MVP race.
Jokic has been terrific once again in 2023-24. He's a versatile big man who provides value in multiple facets of the game. After all, he is the only player leading Doncic in individual player efficiency.
Jokic's stats are also quite impressive. He is averaging 26.1 points per game on 58.1 percent field goal and 35.2 percent three-point shooting. The Nuggets center is also recording 12.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.
Surpassing Jokic in the MVP race will not be easy, especially if Denver ends up clinching the No. 1 seed. Jokic offers so much to the Nuggets and he's fresh off an NBA Finals victory.
Mavericks' winning ways
The Mavericks are on fire right now. Dallas has won seven of their past eight games. The Mavs are about to embark on a five game road trip, however. This trip will be a pivotal test as Dallas looks to continue climbing the Western Conference standings.
The road trip may also play a role in the MVP conversation. If Luka Doncic can lead Dallas to a positive road trip while performing at an elite level, MVP voters will take notice. It's one thing to get the job done in front of the home fans, but finding ways to win in difficult road environments amid a tight playoff race will stand out.
Of course, Luka is going have help. Kyrie Irving is one of the best co-stars in the NBA, while players such as Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber have performed well in recent action.
Dallas appears to be a true playoff contender. Winning may not be the entire solution, but it does play a huge role when it comes to winning MVPs. It is not often that a player on a non-contender earns the award.
So with Dallas surging up the standings and Doncic continuing to turn in incredible performances on a consistent basis, the Mavs star must seriously be considered for the 2023-24 NBA MVP award.