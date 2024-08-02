Sometimes, you must be your biggest believer. In Jamarion Sharp's case, it's much more literal. After joining the Dallas Mavericks for Las Vegas Summer League, the 7-foot-5 big man has signed a one-year deal to stick with the Mavericks for next season.

While this Mavericks free agency move is the biggest in size, it's still not the biggest acquisition the Mavericks made this summer overall. Sharp averaged 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks over five Summer League appearances with the Mavericks, showcasing his upside and the fact he was the tallest player in college basketball last year.

Unfortunately, Sharp likely won't play for the defending Western Conference Champions this season. However, this one-year deal could open up opportunities for him to sign a two-way contract with Dallas. From there, Sharp can continue to develop with the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Mavericks.

What makes Jamarion Sharp so interesting for the Mavericks?

Before joining Dallas, Sharp spent his final collegiate season at Ole Miss after transferring from Western Kentucky. He also spent two seasons at a junior college, John A. Logan College in Illinois. Over those five years, Sharp averaged 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game.

Sharp was his most dominant with Western Kentucky, averaging 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks while shooting 67.9% from the field in 64 appearances. Those numbers and rock-solid shooting numbers saw Sharp named All-Conference USA once and a two-time selection on Conference USA’s All-Defensive Team and as Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, that success with Western Kentucky didn't translate to Sharp's one-year stint with Ole Miss. In 31 games, including half off the bench, Sharp put up career lows of 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks on 59.4% shooting from the field for the Rebels.

Regardless of how his final season went, Sharp has the size that you just don’t come across every day. More than that, the fact that he remains so fluid despite his staggering height makes him even more intriguing. In the past, other remarkably tall prospects have tried to make it in the league, but none had Sharp’s level of fluid athleticism.

While it will take time for him to develop and put on weight, it could be a worthwhile investment for Dallas. Sharp will be asked to focus on core components in the NBA, such as rebounding and defending the rim, to be most effective on the floor. Right now, he’s not useful on the offensive end besides cleaning up the glass for some put-backs, but he could bring enough value as a defender one day for the Mavericks.