DALLAS — Injuries have unfortunately been far too common for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 season. The good news on Friday is that Kyrie Irving returned from injury, but bad news did not wait long to follow.

Mavs guard Jaden Hardy collided with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe during the second quarter of the Thunder-Mavericks game on Friday night. Hardy was clearly in pain, but he was able to limp off the floor. After briefly sitting on the bench, Hardy exited the game and went to the locker room, and it was later revealed that he will not return to the game due to a right ankle sprain.

The Mavericks are obviously hopeful that the injury will is not too serious. The team will provide further updates as they are made available.

More to come on this story.