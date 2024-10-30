Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, who's been pumped about his team's dangerous potential this year, was seen wincing and hobbling off during their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, per NBA reporter Grant Afseth.

Gafford seemed to avoid any serious injury, returning to the bench and back to the game minutes later.

Shortly after, Luka Doncic limped off the court and was helped off by Markieff Morris.

Early evaluation of the Dallas Mavericks 2024-25 season

The Mavericks are 2-1 to start the year and are currently playing in their fourth contest against the Timberwolves. In the most recent NBA Power Rankings, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has the Mavs slotted at No. 5 and shared his outlook on the franchise.

“Klay Thompson's debut with the Dallas Mavericks couldn't have gone any better, as he set a new team record for the most threes made in their debut with the Mavs. In total, Klay has made 11 triples through the team's first two games, and it is clear to see that his confidence is back after some struggles last year with the Warriors. The key question surrounding the Mavs is whether or not they have the secondary cast to get back to the NBA Finals.

“Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson will get their points no matter what, but will PJ Washington be a reliable perimeter shooter and secondary scoring option? The same question can be asked about guys like Maxi Kleber and Jaden Hardy on the Mavs' bench. A larger sample size is needed in order to fully project how good this Mavericks team can be.”

Gafford also mentioned that he and Dereck Lively II are a formidable duo who are ready to be physical every day.

“We have to quarterback the defense. We just have to make sure we're the most two physical throughout the league. It's just an everyday thing. We come in, we make each other better on a day to day. We talk, we try to learn the game with each other as much as we possibly can.”

And Gafford delivered a similar message during the Mavs' preseason, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“I just want to be the best that I can be,” Gafford . “I made a goal with one of the coaches not too long ago, trying to work to average double-digit rebounds. Being tenacious out there on the floor, being a lot more vocal. Just navigating the defense, being more of an anchor on the defense and then just letting the offense come.”

After Tuesday's road matchup against Minnesota, the Mavericks have five straight home games against Houston, Orlando, Indiana, Chicago and Phoenix.