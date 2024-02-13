It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks are beginning to make a run up the Western Conference standings, and they have a perfect opportunity to continue their hot streak into the All-Star break when they welcome Victor Wenbanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to the American Airlines Center. The Mavs are 2-0 against the Spurs this season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The San Antonio Spurs are in the running to add another top young talent alongside Wenbanyama. Their 11-43 record puts them at 28th in the league, just two wins better than the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. The 2024 NBA Draft class isn't the strongest, so a top-three pick will be critical to get the most out of their place in the lottery.

The Dallas Mavericks seemed like a team struggling to find their way in the league. The acquisition of Kyrie Irving wasn't going how Mark Cuban would have hoped. However, a five-game-winning streak has put the team into a comfortable position in the Western Conference. Another win entering the All-Star break would prime the Mavs for a playoff run in the second half of the season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Mavericks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Dallas Mavericks: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -770

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs' defense has shown improvement over the past ten games. They've lost seven of their last eight games, but the under has also hit in seven of those. If San Antonio's offense can do enough to keep this game close, their defense may show up in the last game before the All-Star break. However, bet on the Spurs cautiously since they've covered just two of the past eight games.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks have dominated their in-state rival over the last ten meetings, winning nine games. Dallas has also covered four of the past five matchups. Two of these wins have already come in the first half of this season, with Dallas taking 126-119 and 144-119 victories. The blowout victory came on Dallas' homecourt on December 23rd.

Dallas has won five games in a row and covered four of those five games. Their offense is beginning to click how the Mavericks' front office envisioned when they brought Kyrie Irving to play with Luka Doncic. They scored more than 118 points in the first four games of the streak, including a 146-point explosion against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their offense cooled back off in their previous game against the Wizards, and that was the game they failed to cover.

The Mavericks' offense should be able to get back on track against the Spurs, as San Antonio allows 120.5 points per game. Before dominating the Raptors on Monday night, the Spurs allowed Brooklyn and Orlando to score 123 and 127 points, respectively.

Final Spurs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks will be ready to add another win to their five-game winning streak against their in-state rivals. They've covered four of the last five games, and their offense is firing on all cylinders. The Spurs' defense has looked better, but the Mavericks haven't allowed more than 111 points per game. San Antonio hasn't been able to capitalize on their improved defense, losing seven straight games before their recent win and covering just once. San Antonio's offense is now suffering, and the Mavericks offense is beginning to find its form. However, one thing to monitor for Dallas is the injury status of Doncic. Take the Mavericks to claim three victories and three covers over the Spurs in the 2023-24 season.

Final Spurs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -12 (-110)