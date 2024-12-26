The Dallas Mavericks have shot up to the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings, and a big reason for that has been the play of star point guard Kyrie Irving. Coming into the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyrie Irving dropped major praise on Wolves’ star Anthony Edwards.

Following the Wolves’ 105-99 win against the Mavericks on Christmas, Anthony Edwards returned the favor calling Kyrie Irving his favorite point guard of all time. During Irving’s postgame press conference, he responded to Edwards’ claim, as per ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta.

“It’s inspirational. . .this next generation, they are a little bit different. I got to give them credit, they challenge us to be better, challenge us to be those heroes they saw growing up, even when they’re playing against you,” Irving said. “I have a few relationships like that across the league. I’m sure if you talk to some of my peers, they have those types of relationships too.”

“I think there was just an interview between Steph, LeBron, KD, where you heard some of their sentiments about how the admiration can’t necessarily be there, but underneath that, we all respect each other,” Irving continued. “We just kind of have to toe that line. . .it’s just a lot of respect and I’m grateful for that.”

Irving nearly spearheaded a Mavericks comeback against the Wolves with a game-high 39 points. He also finished with four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 5-of-17 from the three-point line.

Irving scored 15 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks erased a 28-point deficit. But they could not cross the finish line.

Following the loss, the Mavericks now sit at 19-11 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are 7-3 in their last ten games.