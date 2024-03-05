Entrepreneur and former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has made his stance clear in the political arena, announcing his unwavering support for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump, Deadline reports. Cuban's bold declaration came amidst growing speculation about his political affiliations and potential future aspirations.
In a statement that ignited social media discourse, Cuban asserted that he would back Biden even if Trump were on his deathbed. He further elaborated on his position in an interview with Axios, criticizing Trump as “a snake oil salesperson” and contrasting him with Biden, whom he praised for presenting detailed policies and plans.
Cuban, known for his appearances on ABC's “Shark Tank,” previously endorsed Biden during the 2020 election and has continued to voice his support for the current administration. Despite attending a White House event on drug prices, Mark Cuban remained steadfast in his allegiance to Biden, even jokingly suggesting he would prefer “300 years of darkness” over a Trump presidency.
However, Cuban's vocal support for Biden did not go without criticism. Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked Cuban's remarks with a satirical quote, prompting Cuban to respond with gratitude for Musk's interest in his company, Cost Plus Drugs, which aims to provide affordable medications.
Amid speculation about his potential candidacy for the presidency in 2024, Cuban reiterated his stance that he has no intentions of seeking elective office. Despite his influential presence in the business and entertainment spheres, Cuban has consistently maintained a firm stance on his political beliefs, aligning himself with Biden and actively opposing Trump's policies and rhetoric.