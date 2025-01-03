The Dallas Mavericks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Dallas has struggled in recent action, going just 1-4 over their past five games. The Mavs have dropped three consecutive contests heading into Friday's game as well. Additionally, PJ Washington, who exited the Mavericks' 110-99 defeat on Monday against the Rockets with an injury, is listed on the injury report.

Washington suffered a right knee sprain against the Rockets. He has played well in the 2024-25 season, making a big impact on both ends of the floor. Washington, who the Mavs acquired before the 2023-24 trade deadline, is currently averaging 12.5 points per game on 44.4 percent field goal and 39.4 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording per game averages of 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing.

The Mavericks have dealt with no shortage of injury trouble over the past few weeks. Dallas still features a quality team but they need to get healthy soon. With that being said, here is everything we know about PJ Washington's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Cavs.

PJ Washington's injury status for Cavaliers-Mavericks game

Washington is listed as questionable due to the aforementioned knee injury, per the NBA injury report. Maxi Kleber is also questionable as he battles a right oblique strain. Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Naji Marshall (league suspension) are all out for Friday's game.

Washington, 26, has played well with the Mavs since joining the team before last year's trade deadline. His ability to defend while also contributing on the offensive end of the floor has been pivotal for Dallas. The Mavs are a better team when he is on the floor.

Washington also plays the game with passion and often gives the Mavs an energy boost. That is something that may not show up in the box score, but the team understands how important it is.

The Mavs are hoping to upset a Cavs team that holds the best record in the NBA. Earning a victory will be difficult, but playing at home will help Dallas.

When it comes to the question of if PJ Washington is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is maybe.