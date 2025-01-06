ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Western Conference clash, the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) looking to halt their four-game losing streak. The matchup promises an intriguing battle of contrasting styles, with Luka Doncic out of the lineup due to a calf injury and Kyring Irving who missed last game due to illness the Mavericks have been struggling. Key players Kyring Irving (24.3 PPG, 4.9 APG) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.3 PPG) will be central to the action. The Grizzlies' aggressive offensive rebounding and fast-paced play will test Dallas's defensive adaptability, making this a must-watch game that could significantly impact the Western Conference standings.

Here are the Mavericks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Grizzlies Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Memphis Grizzlies: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks, despite missing their superstar Luka Doncic, are poised to overcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Mavs have not had an easy time without their superstar this season but have still fought hard in games without his presence. This success can be attributed to the team's improved depth and the emergence of key players stepping up. Kyrie Irving has been the catalyst, elevating his game to MVP-caliber levels and providing crucial leadership on the floor. The addition of Klay Thompson has given Dallas another dynamic offensive threat, creating more space and opportunities for his teammates. Furthermore, the Mavericks' defensive prowess has been bolstered by the likes of P.J. Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie, who bring versatility and toughness to the lineup.

The Grizzlies will face a Mavericks team that has found its identity without Doncic, playing with increased defensive intensity and offensive balance. Dallas's frontcourt duo of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford has been formidable, providing rim protection and rebounding that will be crucial against Memphis's physical style. Coach Jason Kidd has successfully adjusted the team's strategy, emphasizing a more team-oriented approach that has proven effective against above-.500 teams. With Irving's leadership, Thompson's sharpshooting, and a deep roster of role players who have embraced their expanded responsibilities, the Mavericks are well-equipped to continue their winning ways against the Grizzlies, even without their Slovenian superstar.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are primed to secure a victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, riding the momentum of their impressive 23-13 record this season. Memphis has established itself as a dominant force in the Western Conference, currently holding the third seed and leading the Southwest Division. The Grizzlies' success can be attributed to their well-rounded offensive attack, spearheaded by Jaren Jackson Jr., who's averaging a team-high 22.3 points per game with an efficient 48.3% field goal percentage. The emergence of Desmond Bane has injected additional firepower into their lineup, with the dynamic guard contributing 16.7 points and 5.2 assists per game.

What sets Memphis apart is their balanced approach on both ends of the court. They're ranked first in offensive efficiency showcasing their ability to control the game's tempo. The Grizzlies' aggressive style of play, which put them near the top of the league in free throw attempts and pace, will put immense pressure on the Mavericks' defense. With a deep roster featuring emerging talents like rookie sensation Zach Edey and Scottie Pippen Jr., Memphis has multiple weapons to exploit mismatches. The Grizzlies' bench has also been a key factor in their success, outperforming opponents consistently. Given their statistical advantages and home-court edge, the Grizzlies are well-positioned to outpace and outplay the Mavericks in this crucial Western Conference showdown.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to capitalize on the Dallas Mavericks' absence of Luka Doncic in their upcoming matchup. With a strong 23-12 record and an impressive 14-4 home record, Memphis enters this game with a significant advantage. The Grizzlies' high-powered offense, averaging 123.2 points per game, will likely overwhelm the Mavericks' defense. However, Dallas has shown surprising resilience without Doncic this season. Kyrie Irving has stepped up as a leader, averaging 25.3 points in games without Luka. The Mavericks' improved depth, including contributions from P.J. Washington and the center duo of Gafford and Lively, could keep the game competitive. Despite Dallas' adaptability, Memphis' home-court advantage and balanced attack should prove decisive. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Grizzlies ultimately prevailing covering the spread at home Monday night.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -4.5 (-110), Over 236.5 (-110)