The Dallas Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Jazz prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
In a weird twist of fate, the Mavericks beat the Jazz 113-97 in their last game on Thursday at home. They led 53-42 at halftime and then pulled away in the fourth quarter. Amazingly, Luka Doncic led the way with 34 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 11 for 23. Daniel Gafford added 24 points while shooting 10 for 11. Likewise, Kyrie Irving had 16 points while shooting 7 for 19. Derrick Jones Jr. finished with 12 points while making all four of his shots.
The Mavericks shot 50 percent from the floor, including 31.3 percent from the three-point line. Also, they won despite only making 60.7 percent from the charity stripe. The Mavericks won the board battle 43-38, including 11 offensive rebounds. Lastly, they had 12 steals and three blocked shots while forcing a remarkable 18 turnovers.
The Jazz lost 147-119 on Saturday to the Houston Rockets. They trailed 47-21 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, the deficit ballooned to 85-55, and they had no chance. John Collins led the Jazz with 25 points while shooting 7 for 9. Also, Collin Sexton tallied 20 points while shooting 7 for 17. Kevonte George tallied 15 points while shooting 4 for 9. Meanwhile, Walker Kessler added 12 points while shooting 5 for 8. The game was out of hand so the Jazz got contributions from the bench. Ultimately, Brice Sensabaugh finished with 16 points, while Kira Lewis Jr. had 12.
The Jazz shot 44.9 percent from the floor, including 29.7 percent from the triples. However, they allowed the Mavs to shoot 55.7 percent from the hardwood, including 55.1 percent from the triples. They also lost the board battle 44-39 and had 10 turnovers.
The Jazz lead the all-time series 108-82. However, the Mavs have gone 7-3 over 10 games. But the Jazz has gone 4-1 over the last five games at the Delta Center against the Mavericks. The Mavericks destroyed the Jazz in both home games. Yet, the Jazz destroyed the Mavs 127-90 in the last encounter at Delta Center on New Years Day.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Jazz Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -335
Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +270
Over: 234.5 (-110)
Under: 234.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Jazz Streaming
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Doncic is amazing! He leads the league in scoring and can also grab rebounds and pass the ball. Moreover, he shoots the ball well. Look for Doncic to be the first person to contribute to the Mavericks' scoring. Then, there is Irving. He averages 25.3 points per game and shoots 49 percent from the floor, including 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.
But the Mavericks want to see some consistency from Tim Hardway Jr. Somehow, he had no points in the last game against the Jazz. It's not like he has had a bad season, as he averages 15.3 points per game. Yet, his inconsistency can be maddening as he does not always put up the production. Gafford has emerged lately. Now, the Mavericks hope he can keep it up. The Mavericks may be without P.J. Washington Jr., who suffered a tweaked ankle.
The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The issue with the Jazz is health. Unfortunately, they did not have the services of Lauri Markkanen on Saturday as he had an injury and sat out. Markkanen is their best player, averaging 23 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Ultimately, Utah needs him to be healthy to have a chance to win this game. He is considered questionable.
Sexton has been a great secondary player, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor. Therefore, look for him to continue to be heavily involved in the gameplan. Jordan Clarkson did not play on Saturday due to a groin injury. Thus, he is also questionable for this game. Collins and George both hope to do well. Ultimately, both did well in their last game.
The Jazz will cover the spread if they can find better shots and gain early momentum. Then, they need to contain Doncic.
Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick
Markkanen is the factor here. If he plays, the Jazz will have a chance to win the game. But if he does not, expect this game to get ugly fast. The Mavericks may not be as good on the road as they are at home. However, they have much more talent than the Jazz and should be able to win this game on the road. But they likely will also be able to do enough to cover the spread on the road as well.
Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-110)