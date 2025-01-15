ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been playing similarly recently, with the Mavericks on a downturn while the Pelicans have struggled all season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Mavericks have been playing well overall this year but have recently been more inconsistent. They are 22-17 and have been dealing with some big injuries. Luka Doncic is injured, but Kyrie Irving is expected to be back in this game to help out Klay Thompson. This is a big game because they need to get back on track and prove they can be consistent against a team that has struggled as much as the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have talent and could have been a wildcard in the Western Conference, but they have fallen off a cliff this year. It's all on Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, with Brandon Ingram injured. They had so much potential this year, but injuries have derailed their season. They are 8-32, and it seems they are healthy and can still win this game and at least try and make their season look respectable.

Mavericks-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pelicans Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

New Orleans Pelicans: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/ WVUE

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have been great on offense this year. They are 10th in scoring at 116.1 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and eighth in three-point percentage at 37.4%. Seven different Mavericks are averaging over double digits in scoring. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the lynchpins of this offense, but Doncic is still out due to injury. Kyrie Irving is supposed to be back in time for this game.

Irving leads the team in scoring at 24.3 points per game and assists with 4.9 per game. He is the leader in both entering this game since Doncic is expected to be out. Klay Thompson should also be massive in this game and carry more scoring load. This offense has a great matchup against a defense as bad as the Pelicans despite Doncic being out. The Mavericks should have no issues scoring now that Irving is back.

The Maverick's defense has been solid this year. They are 14th in scoring defense at 111.8 points per game, eighth in field goal defense at 45.5%, and 10th in three-point defense at 35.4%. Down low, Dereck Lively II leads the team in rebounding with 8.1 per game and in blocks with 1.7 per game.

Lively II has been a beast down low and is exactly what the Mavericks needed in the frontcourt. Three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with PJ Washington leading the team at 1.3 per game. The defense takes a hit with Doncic out for this game, but they have coaching and the athletes to slow down a Pelicans offense that has struggled all year.

The Pelican's offense has been bad this season. They are 26th in scoring at 107.7 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 44.2% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Nine Pelican players are averaging over double digits in scoring, and CJ McCollum leads the team with 22.4 points per game.

Dejounte Murray leads the way in assists at 7.7 per game. Even though Brandon Ingram is injured in this game, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson make this offense go. The Pelicans have many options and some balance on offense, even without Brandon Ingram. They should find some success in this game at home, scoring the basketball.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans' defense has struggled and has been awful this year. They are 25th in points per game at 117.2, 29th in field goal percentage at 48.4%, and 23rd in three-point percentage defense at 36.6%. Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder, with 8.4 per game, and Missi leads the team in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Finally, seven players average at least one steal, with Dejounte Murray leading the team with 2.5 per game. This defense has had so much potential but has not worked this year. They get a matchup against a decent but injured Mavericks team. Still, the Mavericks have Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, which is enough to score at will on this Pelicans defense, which has faced a revolving door of lineups this year.

Final Mavericks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are the best team in this game. Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the supporting cast are enough to win and cover against the Pelicans, even without Luka Doncic. The Pelicans season is off the rails, and the Mavericks should deliver one more nail in the coffin.

Final Mavericks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +2 (-110)