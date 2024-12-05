ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Mavericks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Wizards Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -620

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: KFAA-TV, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks are on a five-game win streak heading into this game. Dallas has beaten a couple good teams during this win streak, as well. In those five games, the Mavericks have been scoring 124.4 points per game. They are also shooting 51.0 percent from the field in that span. Along with that, the Mavericks are playing good enough defense to get the job one. If they can keep playing as they have been, the Mavericks will be able to cover this spread.

The Wizards have lost 15 straight games. They are not playing good basketball, and none of their games have been particularly close. During their 15 game losing streak, the Wizards are allowing 122.5 points per game. With that, Washington is scoring only 104.1 points per game. That is an 18.4 point differential, so the Wizards are not having a good stretch of games. If Mavericks should be able to take advantage of that and beat them down.

Luka Doncic is having an awesome season. Doncic has improved on his defense, but his scoring has been the real show stealer. Doncic averages 29.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on the season. On the Mavericks five-game win streak, Doncic is shooting 53.4 percent from the field, and just under 40 percent from the floor. If he can keep playing as well as he is, the Mavericks will be able to win this game very easily.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Wizards are not playing well. Their defense has been bad, but their offense has been worse. However, the Wizards have a chance to put up some points Thursday night. The Mavericks are allowing 114.8 points per game during their win streak. The Wizards have to put up some points if they want any chance at covering this spread. Washington has only scored 115 points or more five times this season, but they are 2-3 in those games. If they can get to that mark again, the Wizards will be able to cover the spread.

Washington needs their key players to step up. Those players are Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and now Malcolm Brogdon. These three players are the three top scorers on the team, and each contribute in other aspects of the game, as well. Brogdon is questionable for the game, but Poole and Kuzma are healthy and active for the game. If just two of those three players can have a good game, the Wizards will be able to keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are not playing well right now, and I am not expecting their losing streak to end anytime soon. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are playing extremely well. I am expecting the Mavericks to win this game by double digits and blow out Washington. I will take Dallas to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -11.5 (-112)