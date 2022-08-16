‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs team owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to be the X-factor for Golden State — and it wasn’t Stephen Curry.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Cuban opened up about how he feels the Warriors were not a more talented side than his Mavs. It’s just that the Dubs have much more experience under their belt as compared to Dallas. According to the billionaire businessman, “that wasn’t as much talent as it was corporate knowledge.”

Cuban then pointed his finger at Andrew Wiggins as the player he thought was the key to the Mavs’ downfall:

“It was just guys who knew their roles,” Cuban said. “Like an Andrew Wiggins. I think he was the one who beat us, and I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay and from Steph and from Draymond. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did.”

As Mark Cuban said, the Mavs were prepared for Steph and for Klay Thompson, and for Draymond Green. They just knew what this superstar trio brought to the table. Andrew Wiggins, however, was the surprise element that Dallas just wasn’t ready for.

Cuban has been around the game for so long now, and his statement here speaks volumes of just how important Wiggins is for the Warriors.