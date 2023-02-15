The Dallas Mavericks are 0-2 since Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving kicked off their high-profile partnership. The Mavs have a chance to mark their first win with their new backcourt superstar duo on Wednesday with a matchup against the top seed in the West in the Denver Nuggets. Although, Kyrie has popped up on the injury report ahead of this marquee matchup, so the big question now is this: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Nuggets

The good news for Mavs fans is that Kyrie is probable to play, per the official injury report. He is currently dealing with a lower back injury, but it doesn’t seem like it’s serious enough to keep him out of Wednesday’s clash. Then again, it would still be worth monitoring his status as we approach tipoff.

The Mavs have also listed Christian Wood, Reggie Bullock, and Tim Hardaway Jr. as questionable to play with respective injuries. Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans remain out. At this point, it sounds like Dallas could be extremely shorthanded when they take on Nikola Jokic and Co.

Speaking of the Nuggets, they too could have a handful of players watching from the sidelines on Wednesday night. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon remain questionable for the game, while Collin Gillespie and Zeke Nnaji are both out.

However, with regard to the question of is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer is probably.