There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial figures in the entire NBA. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has had his fair share of controversies through the years, and in truth, you can’t say that he hasn’t brought these issues upon himself.

Be that as it may, one could also argue that Irving also happens to be a very misunderstood individual. Mavs teammate tim hardaway jr. seems to think so. He’s had a chance to hang with Kyrie since the enigmatic point guard made the mid-season move to Dallas, and at this point, THJ has nothing but admiration for Irving:

“He’s awesome man. I have nothing bad to say about the man at all,” Hardaway said on a recent podcast appearance. “All he wants is peace, to be honest with you. He shows it in the locker room, he shows it outside the locker room, he shows it when he’s around the guys when we’re just chilling out.”

Hardaway also had a special message for Kyrie’s haters. There are more than a few of them out there, and for his part, Hardaway believes that these folks should try and get to know the man behind the controversies:

“He’s a very smart human being,” THJ continued. “If you guys ever get the time out to really sit down with him. It’s a lot going on (in his head), but it’s a lot of good s**t that’s going on up there. But at the end of the day, he just wants everything to be at peace.”

That’s all well and good, but at this point, Mavs fans want to see what Kyrie Irving brings to the table in basketball terms. Dallas is struggling mightily right now, and they need the eight-time All-Star to be at his very best for the final stretch of the regular season.