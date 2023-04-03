Perhaps the biggest question for the Dallas Mavericks organization revolves around what the future may hold for guard Kyrie Irving. Since being acquired at this year’s trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavs have dropped 16 of their 25 games played and, in turn, currently reside on the outside looking in on a play-in spot with ownership of the number 11 seed.

This lacking success coupled with his impending free agency has many wondering whether Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the club for the long term this coming summer, or if he’ll simply opt to pursue a new contract elsewhere.

Already, it appears the 31-year-old is showing signs of being financially driven as he heads toward the conclusion of his 12th season in the association, as he shared during an April 2 post-game press conference that he has his sights set on inking the dotted line on a new deal…with a new shoe brand.

“I’ll set my plans once I sign with a potential shoe brand. That’s usually how it goes in my scheduling from June to August — usually planning an Asia trip or China trip specifically. Once I sign with a shoe brand, I’ll start wrapping around in kind of this international world tour to introduce myself as a new brand signee or signature athlete,” Irving said.

Earlier this season, Irving was dropped by Nike, his former shoe provider, after having shared an antisemitic film on social media and refusing to apologize for his actions that were deemed as a form of antisemitism.

With this, the November 8 launch of his, would have been, Kyrie 8’s was also canceled.

Though the star did not specify what company he could be partnering with, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports noted on his Twitter page that Li-Ning has “eyed him for a while.”