The Dallas Mavericks have been engaged in two scoring fests to start the 2023-24 NBA season, which is what fans and pundits were concerned about all offseason. But the Mavs are 2-0 because of something else the basketball world has known about for a while- the greatness of Luka Doncic.

Doncic emphatically took over late in Friday's 125-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 11 straight points to give his team the lead and then nailed an unthinkable, heavily-contested 3-point hook shot off the backboard with 26 seconds left to put Dallas on top for good.

It is impossible to take for granted the four-time All-Star's historic offensive dominance after displays like the one he treated the American Airlines Center to on Friday night. If for some reason it still hasn't set in, however, then this mind-boggling stat ought to drive the point home.

“Luka magic has struck again! Tonight he recorded his 15th career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 2nd-most such games before turning 25 in NBA history,” ESPN Stats & Info posted. “Only Oscar Robertson has more (16).”

Entering such elite company foretells countless more magnificent moments ahead for the 24-year-old, at least on an individual level. Doncic finished with 49 points on 16-of-25 shooting (9-of-14 from 3-point range) versus the Nets. They say every superstar gets his turn wearing the MVP crown, and if this scorching start is any indication, the 2023-24 season could be the official coronation of Luka Doncic.

It is far too early to delve into all of that, of course, as the primary focus must remain on the Mavs as a whole. The spectacular Serb looks to guide his team to a 3-0 start when they travel to play the Memphis Grizzlies this Monday night.