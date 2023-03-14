Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic doubled down on his belief that defense remains the biggest problem for the team. In fact, he even went as far as to saying that it’s the Mavs’ “weak point.”

Doncic shared as much in his appearance on ESPN ahead of the Mavs’ second straight meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. When asked about Dallas’ playoff outlook this 2023 justa year removed from a West Finals appearance, the Slovenian youngster got brutally honest and emphasized they have plenty of work to do defensively.

The 24-year-old has no concern about the team’s offense since Dallas has him and Kyrie Irving to take care of that, but defense is another matter since the two of them are not really known for that.

“I think the offense, we’re very good, but the defensive ends we’ve got to have communication better, everything better. That’s our weak point right now,” Doncic explained, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

While Luka Doncic seems repetitive now, it’s really hard to blame him for it. After all, defense is definitely Dallas’ biggest issue and it’s what’s holding them back from being a championship contender.

Unfortunately for Doncic, it’s unknown how the Mavs can address the problem. We’re already way past the trade deadline, and the team’s best perimeter defender is long gone. Maxi Kleber has returned, but even his presence is not enough to get Dallas over the hump.

Not to mention that the team is currently on a three-game skid, which has dropped them to eighth in the West. They also lost to the Grizzlies on Monday, allowing Memphis to score 104 points on them.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs’ offense will be enough to get them to the playoffs. But unless the team shows they can make key stops, it’s hard to see them replicating their conference finals run last year.