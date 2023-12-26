Luka Doncic continues to make history during the Holidays

Knowing Luka Doncic's history with the Phoenix Suns, basketball fans all over the nation awaited the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day matchup against Devin Booker and Co. It did not disappoint, at least on the Mavs' side. Behind yet another 50-point outing by Doncic, the Mavs took down the Suns. After the game, Luka put himself in the record books once again.

Doncic just added his name alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Bernard King as the fourth player to score 50-plus points on Christmas Day, as per StatMuse.

Players with 50+ PTS on Christmas Day: Bernard King

Wilt Chamberlain

Rick Barry And now, Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/UJuQOBy3iC — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 26, 2023

Dallas started out strong, taking and controlling the lead during the first two quarters of play. However, led by Grayson Allen's hot shooting, the Suns were able to storm back in the third quarter, even going up by as much as five points. The Mavs entered the fourth period down by a point.

Midway through the final quarter, a team effort by the Mavs propelled the team to break away and take the game for good. Next to Doncic's 50-piece, Derrick Jones Jr. added 23 points while big man Dereck Lively contributed a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

On the other hand, the Suns were led by Allen's 32 points. Booker added a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists while Kevin Durant scored just 16 points. Regardless of a quiet night from their stars, a bright spot for Phoenix came in the form of big man Chimezie Metu, who tallied 23 points and 19 rebounds in the loss.

As for Luka Doncic, he also eclipsed 10,000 career points during Monday's victory over the Suns. The young Slovenian is on a scoring tear, and at the moment, it doesn't look like he can be stopped.