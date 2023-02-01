Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after the victory. It was a pretty intense moment that was a bit of a sour note to an otherwise stellar evening for Doncic.

Allen has now broken his silence regarding the incident. Luka said that he decided to confront the Pistons coach after the game because he was “chirping” throughout the matchup. As it turns out, Allen took offense to Doncic talking trash to Detroit head coach Dwayne Casey, and this was what led to their in-game beef:

“Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen said he had words with Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic after he believed he spoke very disrespectfully to Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during yesterday’s game,” reports NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

Jerom Allen did not reveal what Doncic said exactly, but it is clear that it was enough to trigger the Pistons assistant coach. Luka is not the type to back down from any fight, and he too decided that he had to say his piece after the game. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the issue did not escalate significantly.

For what it’s worth, Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey himself played down the incident, noting that it was nothing more than a heat-of-the-moment type of thing.