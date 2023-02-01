Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after the victory. It was a pretty intense moment that was a bit of a sour note to an otherwise stellar evening for Doncic.

Allen has now broken his silence regarding the incident. Luka said that he decided to confront the Pistons coach after the game because he was “chirping” throughout the matchup. As it turns out, Allen took offense to Doncic talking trash to Detroit head coach Dwayne Casey, and this was what led to their in-game beef:

“Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen said he had words with Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic after he believed he spoke very disrespectfully to Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during yesterday’s game,” reports NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Luka Doncic, Mavs

Luka Doncic’s five 50-point games have eye-opening common element

Rexwell Villas ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs, Luka Doncic mural, Pistons, Dwane Casey

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs, Kevin Garnett

‘Figured out the league’: Luka Doncic receives huge MVP endorsement from Kevin Garnett

Joey Mistretta ·

Jerom Allen did not reveal what Doncic said exactly, but it is clear that it was enough to trigger the Pistons assistant coach. Luka is not the type to back down from any fight, and he too decided that he had to say his piece after the game. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the issue did not escalate significantly.

For what it’s worth, Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey himself played down the incident, noting that it was nothing more than a heat-of-the-moment type of thing.