Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is always capable of feats of wizardry on the hardwood. And during the Mavs' Wednesday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic was once again deep in his bag, pulling out a must be seen to be believed nutmeg pass through the legs of LeBron James.

With the Lakers' defense in rotation, it seemed as though they had their spaces covered. But for Doncic, there is no such thing as a closed-off passing lane. Locating an open Josh Green on the right corner, the Mavs star threw a bounce pass that went through the legs of James and straight onto Green's hands. The Lakers seemed confused as to how Green was open and how Doncic was able to get the ball to him, so even though Green bobbled the ball, he was still able to take his sweet time to nail the open three to convert Doncic's amazing play.

Luka Doncic whips it through LeBron's legs to DIME up Josh Green in the corner 🤯pic.twitter.com/IrcHWCSul1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

There is simply no telling how far Luka Doncic would take his Luka Magic on any given night. Will the Mavs star put the opposing defense to the sword with an endless barrage of stepback threes? Will he embarrass defenders with a dazzling display of dribble moves? Or will he make an impossible shot with his body contorted every which way?

Doncic has such a long history of making the impossible happen. Back in his rookie season, the Mavs star sent a game against the Portland Trail Blazers to overtime with a fallaway three-pointer from the corner with the defender draped all over him. Last season, Doncic sent the game to overtime as well against the New York Knicks when he rebounded a missed free throw of his and made an inexplicably difficult double-clutch shot. That was the game he finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

And then earlier this season, Doncic, against the Brooklyn Nets, made a wild three-pointer off the glass to shed the defense of former Mavs teammate Dorian Finney-Smith, proving time and time again that he is simply the most magical player in the NBA today. Let's see what other feats of wizardry he can come up with against the Lakers on Wednesday night.