Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is still seeking his first ring on the NBA court but secured one off the court when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes on July 7th.

Luka Doncic popped the question to his girlfriend in Lake Bled, Slovenia per Marc Stein. Both Doncic and Goltes are from Slovenia so Doncic opted to propose in their home country during the NBA offseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic)

Doncic and the 25 year old Slovenian model and fitness instructor first met as kids when they were twelve years old in Slovenia. They began formally dating in 2016 when Goltes came to the United States after being scouted by an international modeling agency. Doncic, who was already in the United States playing basketball at the time, reconnected with her, and aside from a brief breakup in 2018, the pair has had a strong relationship since.

Doncic and Goltes reside in Dallas, Texas with their two dogs they share, Hugo and Gia. Goltes and their dogs can often be seen wearing Doncic's jersey and cheering him on.

Doncic was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 and was soon traded to the Mavs, where he has played his entire NBA career. He is a 4x NBA All-Star and has been Mavs fans' biggest reason for hope since joining the team in 2018. After a disappointing end to the 2022-2023 season in which Dallas missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Luka Doncic will look to rebound and put the Mavericks back in title contention for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.