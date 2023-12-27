Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. received injury updates ahead of the Mavs' Wednesday night game vs. the Cavs.

The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off a strong win over the Phoenix Suns but have injury questions heading into Wednesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Luka Doncic was added to the injury report Tuesday, and his status is up in the air for Wednesday's affair. Tim Hardaway Jr. is also dealing with an injury concern.

Mavs fans will certainly be asking the following question before Wednesday's game: Are Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. injury statuses vs. Cavs

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. are both listed as questionable for the contest, per the NBA injury report. Doncic is dealing with left quad soreness while Hardaway is battling an illness. Josh Green was also upgraded to questionable as he recovers from a right elbow sprain.

Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) have been ruled out for the Mavs.

For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell is questionable with an illness. The Cavs are hoping that their superstar can return against the Mavs. Caris LeVert is also questionable while Sam Merrill is doubtful. Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, Evan Mobley, and Ricky Rubio are all out.

The Mavs enter the game sporting an 18-12 record. Cleveland holds a 17-13 record, so this should be a competitive affair. The injury questions will play a pivotal role for both sides, however.

So when it comes to the question of are Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is maybe.