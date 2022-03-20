The Dallas Mavericks may have lost their second game in a row after falling to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, but Luka Doncic is not one bit worried about his Mavs.

Doncic and the Mavs haven’t lost consecutive games since their defeats to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orland Magic on January 30 and February 22, respectively. Now, they found themselves in a slump once again, and it doesn’t look good after the Hornets destroyed them by 21 points.

Luka, however, is not making a big deal of the loss to Charlotte and suggested that luck played some role since their opponents can’t seem to miss a shot. He also emphasized their 3-2 record over the last five games, which is still a good result since it included games against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

“I felt like they couldn’t miss a shot today, but we were 3-2 in this road trip, which was not bad at all. It might seem bad because we lost the last two, but it’s not bad at all,” Doncic explained, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

As Luka Doncic said, there’s no reason for the Mavs to panic since they are still playing their best basketball. It’s normal for teams to have rough stretches, and if there’s anything they have proven, it’s the fact that they can bounce back from defeats and dominate their opponents.

Of course that doesn’t mean the Mavs can be complacent. They are just one-and-half game ahead of the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, whom they will be facing on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns and company are also on a four-game winning streak, so Dallas needs to be at its absolute best if they want to win and avoid falling to the play-in spots.

The Mavs and Timberwolves split their first two meetings this 2021-22 season, and so their upcoming showdown could be crucial in determining the playoff standings given how tight it is at the bottom half of the West.

Hopefully, the Mavs can give a big-time response at this critical juncture. Luka does seem confident they can turn things around, though, so they have that going for them.