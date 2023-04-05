James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has revealed his true feelings about Kyrie Irving and his future at the organization.

It’s been a tumultuous beginning for Irving in Dallas, after he was traded from Brooklyn early in February. There were high hopes for the prodigiously talented back court he formed alongside Luka Doncic, but since his arrival they have gone 10-16 to drop 11th in the Western Conference. Having lost seven of their last eight games, they are now up against it to play in the postseason.

The lack of success for the team since Irving’s arrival has unsurprisingly drawn the ire of Mavs fans and raised questions about his longevity in Dallas, but Cuban doesn’t appear to be buying into that narrative.

According to the Mavs owner, the re-signing of Irving will be the franchise’s top priority in the summer, stating unequivocally, “We want to keep him.” When asked about whether he was a max player, however, Cuban was less effusive: “I’m not going to negotiate with you,” was the response, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon.

Irving’s production in Dallas has remained nearly identical to what it was during his three-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn, and his 51.0% field goal percentage since arriving is actually the highest of his career. Despite that, their record has fallen off a cliff since he arrived.

The talent that they possess, however, is undeniable. After just two-and-a-half months together, there is still plenty of potential for growth, and it appears that potential is something that the Mavericks intend to explore.