Mckenna Grace's net worth in 2024 is $2 million. Grace is a popular actress who has starred in several productions, including Gifted, I, Tonya, The Handmaid's Tale, Troop Zero, and Young Sheldon.
She is a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress, a Critics Choice Award nominee, and a Hollywood Critics Association Award winner. Let's take a closer look at Mckenna Grace's net worth in 2024.
Mckenna Grace's net worth in 2024 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Mckenna Grace was born on June 26, 2006, in Grapevine, Texas. She never attended a formal school. Instead, Grace was homeschooled while being a child actor on sets.
Mckenna Grace's career as an actress
Ever since she was a child, Grace was already embarking on a career in acting. In fact, Grace's first acting role reportedly came in a TV commercial when she was only five years old.
In 2012, she made her first appearance on a television show in Crash & Bernstein as Jasmine Bernstein. A year later, Grace became a fixture on television screens by appearing in The Goodwin Games, Joe, Joe & Jane, and the short called R. During the same year, Grace made her big-screen debut in the film Goodbye World.
After that, Grace continued to make appearances for television programs. These include TV series Gravity Falls, The Bridge, Clarence, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Vampire Diaries, K.C. Undercover, The Young and the Restless, Bizaardvark, Once Upon a Time, and Young Sheldon.
In terms of movies, she has earned roles in relatively successful films such as Suburban Gothic, Russell Madness, Mr. Church, The Angry Birds Movie, Independence Day: Resurgence, Captain Marvel, Scoob!, I, Tonya, Ready Player One, Frankenstein, and starring roles in Troop Zero and Amityville: The Awakening.
I, Tonya grossed around $54 million around the world. On the other hand, Grace also portrayed a young version of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, which grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.
Mckenna Grace's notable roles
Although Grace first turned heads in the television show Crash & Bernstein, her first breakout role came in the film Gifted. Here, Grace starred in the movie alongside the iconic Captain America star Chris Evans.
Gifted was also one of Grace's most successful films as it raked in $43 million in terms of gross sales worldwide. Furthermore, Grace also earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actor/Actress and an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Youth Performance.
Furthermore, Grace also starred in horror film Annabelle Comes Home, which raked in $231 million worldwide. On the other hand, she also lent her voice in the animated film Spirit Untamed, which grossed $42.7 million worldwide.
In terms of television series, Grace made waves as Esther Keyes in The Handmaid's Tale. She appeared in six episodes of the show. In addition to this, after her performance, Grace also earned her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
But among her roles, Grace further increased her popularity with a memorable performance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Here, she acted alongside Hollywood A-lister and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife performed well by grossing at least $204 million worldwide. Moreover, according to reports, Grace pocketed a cool $500,000 from her role as Phoebe.
Mckenna Grace's future movie projects
According to IMDB, Grace is set to appear in future movies. These include starring in 99 Days, Spider & Jessie, Anniversary, Perfect, and Rabbit Cake.
She is also penciled in to reprise her role as Daphne in Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. On the other hand, Grace will also be taking up the role of Phoebe once again in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Mckenna Grace's career in music
In 2021, Grace released her first single called Haunted House. Her debut single has garnered around 10,000 listeners, based on sources. However, the music video has been viewed over 2 million times on YouTube.
A few months later, Grace launched the single “do all my friends hate me?” Some of her other tracks include You Ruined Nirvana, Post Party Trauma, Self Dysmorphia, Ugly Crier, Checkered Vans, Casual Kisser and Bark to the Beat.
Furthermore, the Gifted star has also released a pair of notable EPs. Earlier this year, Grace launched her EP called Bittersweet 16. Headlined by Ugly Crier, the EP has garnered 9,833 listeners.
On the other hand, she also released her second EP Autumn Leaves during the same year. Autumn Leaves contains five tracks including Autumn Leaves, What You'll Never Say, November, Catch Me, and Midnight in London. The album is has already collected around 4,000 listeners.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Mckenna Grace's net worth in 2024?