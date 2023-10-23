There have been dozens of movies based on Marvel comics. However, the MCU has been the main franchise. Kevin Feige dropped a huge truth bomb on what adjacent projects are MCU canon.

Adjacent canon MCU projects

In the foreword to the upcoming book (via Amazon), Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, Feige spoke about the MCU canon and the multiverse. “On the Multiverse note, we recognize that there are stories — movies and series — that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel's history,” he said. “The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU's Sacred Timeline through Phase 4. But, as we move forward and dive deeper into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when timelines may just crash or converge (hint, hint / spoiler alert).”

That means films such as Fox's X-Men series could become canon, same goes for Sony's projects such as The Amazing Spider-Man series or even the Tom Hardy-led Venom series. This does make some sense given Deadpool 3. While the first two Deadpool. films were released by 20th Century Fox, the third film will be released by Disney and take place in the MCU.

The MCU has a chance to get back on track with their upcoming film, The Marvels. Two films have come out this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On Disney+, Secret Invasion was released over the summer. Additionally, Loki Season 2 just premiered and has aired half of its episodes to date.