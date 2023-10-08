The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series set to release on Disney+ may have just inadvertently provided fans an update on the show's principle cast, along with what is in store for the titular hero inside the MCU.

The cast and character update comes thanks to a recent copyright filing which provided a look at the principle characters the series will follow outside of the man without fear. It has been known since late 2022 that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio would be returning to the Marvel universe as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, though not as the versions from Marvel's previous Netflix series. It was later confirmed Jon Bernthal would also be returning as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, for the series, though his future in the MCU is unclear as well.

Along with these returning names, it is now known Sandrine Holt will be playing this universe's version of Vanessa Fisk, confirming Ayelet Zurer will not be reprising her role from Netflix's Daredevil series. Michael Gandolfini's role has been confirmed, as well, as he will be playing Daniel Blade, who will reportedly serve as one of Fisk's key underlings. The filing confirmed several other prominent characters for the series, one of the most notable being Genneya Walton as BB Urich, the show's version of Marvel Comic's tough, investigative reporter Ben Urich.

What to expect from Daredevil

As for what audiences can expect from the series, the copyright provided a short synopsis of what awaits Daredevil over the course of the 18-episode series. The synopsis outright states Daredevil and Kingpin are “longtime rivals” who are trying to put their dark pasts to bed and serve New York City in a cleaner manner, only for their pasts to “catch up with them” and force them back into the lives their trying to leave behind.

While there are still plenty of questions about what else may be in store for the series, it sets the stage for what could be one of the MCU's darker stories. Viewers already got their first look at the lead hero and villain of the series, with Daredevil having already appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Kingpin appearing in the season finale of Hawkeye.