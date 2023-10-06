Marvel announced ‘The Marvels' ticket will go on sale starting Tuesday, October 10. Just a month after the release date has been officially confirmed. This aligns with the established pattern of MCU films and their advanced ticketing schedules.

Led by Brie Larson, The Marvels promises to reintroduce audiences to Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. She will join forces with two other super-powered heroines, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

Now, the Marvel Studios saw several delays and schedule adjustments for the film. But it's now ready to hit theaters, marking the culmination of the MCU's 2023 lineup.

It's also going to be the shortest MCU film to date. In fact, early test screenings showed “glowing” reviews, suggesting that the film's brevity may not be a drawback.

Accompanying the ticket release announcement is a promotional trailer that offers fresh glimpses of the film. The teaser features voiceovers from characters like Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, emphasizing the urgency of the impending events in the MCU.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers takes center stage in the teaser, showcasing her confrontations with the film's antagonist, Dar-Benn, as well as exciting visuals of Kree starships, soldiers, and action-packed sequences.

As anticipation builds with The Marvels ticket sales, expectations are high. This is after the first “Captain Marvel” film saw a massive success, grossing over $1 billion.

Early reports state Disney aims to make The Marvels a significant box office hit. Sources say they are banking on its quality and audience reception to ensure its sustained success in theaters.

The Marvels ticket sale will be available next week as it graces theaters on November 10.