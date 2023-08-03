It looks like the MCU will put a twist on who the lead character of their Fantastic Four film will be.

Per DanielRPK (Patreon subscription required), who recently broke the news that Matt Smith was offered the role of Reed Richards, the Fantastic Four team will be led by Sue Storm in the MCU's version. Supposedly, Disney and Marvel have been focusing on the casting of Storm before building around her.

Sue Storm will reportedly be the lead in Marvel Studios' ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’. The studio has reportedly focusing on her casting first before building the rest of the team around her. (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/BLwr8ZDAVJ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 3, 2023

This is a breath of fresh air for the Fantastic Four series. Traditionally, the team and films are led by Reed Richards. Allowing Storm to take the reins may help make the MCU's version feel distinct.

The cast for Fantastic Four has yet to be revealed, with names like Adam Driver and Matt Smith being thrown around for Richards. Vanessa Kirby was at one point in the conversation, but no movement has been made on that front.

Fantastic Four is in deep need of a refresh. There was the self-titled 2005 film and its sequel, Rise of the Silver. Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis played the members of the team. Then in 2015, Fox attempted to reboot the series. Capone director Josh Trank helmed the film which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell. The film was a disaster.

With the Fox-Disney merger, the Fantastic Four property became MCU-eligible. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski — who was fan-casted as Reed Richards for years — played the role in a cameo appearance. It's unlikely that he will reprise the role when the MCU releases their Fantastic Four film.