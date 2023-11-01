Marvel has an insane financial goal for its upcoming MCU Blade film with Mahershala Ali.

A cheap Blade film

Variety's latest cover story is detailing the collapse of the MCU. In addition to the Jonathan Majors situation and reviving dead Avengers, it talks about the Blade film.

Reportedly, Ali was set to leave the Blade project entirely over script issues. At one point, the script reportedly was “led by women and filled with life lessons.” The titular hero wasn't even the main character, as Ali was slotted as the fourth lead.

Kevin Feige and Co. went back to the drawing board. Logan scribe Michael Green was enlisted to rewrite the script. However, Marvel is reportedly looking to make the film for less than $100 million. That's a major change from the big-budget blockbusters the MCU usually makes.

That is a tall task, and it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios can actually pull that off. But perhaps going small-budget on a film that involves an Oscar-winner in Ali isn't the right move.

The MCU's Blade film will serve as a reboot for the titular character. A trilogy of films were made in the late 90s and early 2000s with Wesley Snipes playing the titular character. David S. Goyer wrote all three films (and directed the third) and Guillermo del Toro directed the second film.

Mahershala Ali is set to play Blade in the MCU. He's a two-time Oscar winner known for his roles in The Hunger Games, House of Cards, Moonlight, and Green Book. Ali is a massive get for Marvel, but hopefully they utilize him well. He's been in other Marvel projects in the past — he voices Aaron Davis/the Prowler in the Spider-Verse animated films.